The US diplomat made the confirmation at the 34th ASEAN – US Dialogue held via video conference on May 6 with the participation of Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung and other heads of ASEAN SOM of ASEAN member states. Mr. Keshap also emphasized that the US wishes to enhance cooperation with ASEAN to address current challenges. At the virtual event, ASEAN countries highly valued the US's contributions to regional peace, stability, cooperation and development. Both ASEAN countries and the US agreed to promote collaboration in trade-investment, human resources development, renewable energy, marine cooperation, natural disaster response, and climate change adaption. Both sides affirmed their close coordination in maintaining peace, security and stability in the region, including maritime security and safety in the East Sea [also known as the South China Sea]. The US stressed its support for ASEAN's principal stance on the East Sea issue. It hailed the bloc for bringing into full play its role in strengthening regional cooperation, dialogues, trust-building, and in ensuring the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and the building of an effective and efficient Code of Conduct in the East Sea… Read full this story

The US treasures strategic partnership with ASEAN have 281 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.