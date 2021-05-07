Ten positive cases reported in National Cancer Hospital in Hà Nội

Vinacomin's revenue hits US$1.67 billion in four months A Hà Nội man on the same flight with two Chinese experts tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 Health ministry issued guidelines on handling COVID-19 vaccine blood clots Member of staff at Yên Bái hotel tests positive for COVID-19 Việt Nam willing to support India to overcome hard time due to COVID-19: Spokesperson People are told not enter Tân Triều Brach of National Cancer Hospital on Friday morning after SARS-CoV-2 positive cases reported there. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức HÀ NỘI — Another hospital in Hà Nội has been hit by an outbreak of COVID-19. The National Cancer Hospital, commonly known as K Hospital, reported ten positive cases on Friday, all patients and their relatives. Hà Nội authorities and officials from the Health Ministry visited the hospital in Thanh Trì District early Friday morning without entering the campus. People's Committee Chairman Chu Ngọc Anh called on citizens to be more responsible with prevention and control measures. Director of the National Cancer Hospital Lê Văn Quảng locked down all three hospital branches in Hoàn Kiếm District, Tam Hiệp Commune and Tân Triều Commune in Thanh Trì District. All medical workers, patients and their relatives must remain inside… Read full this story

