Transactions at Techcombank. The bank continues to lead the market with a healthy 3.5 per cent return on assets (ROA) for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021. — Photo courtesy of the bank HÀ NỘI — Techcombank has reported before-tax profit of VNĐ5.5 trillion in the first quarter of the year, increasing 76.8 per cent from the same period last year. The bank continues to lead the market with a healthy 3.5 per cent return on assets (ROA) for the twelve months ending March 31, 2021. Capital position remains robust with Basel II CAR of 15.8 per cent at quarter end. "Our robust first quarter performance built on the strong momentum from the fourth quarter of 2020. We continue to focus on consistent execution of our strategy and invest in digitalisation to scale our business to meet the needs of our growing customer base. For 2021 our priority will be on building foundational capabilities in data, digital, and talent to deliver the 2021-25 plan. While the benefits of these investments will become more evident over time we can see already some of the upside potential in parts of our business like bancassurance where improvements in digital, data and people have led to… Read full this story

Techcombank achieves US$238.1 million before-tax profit in Q1 have 269 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.