Tax payment extension totals VNĐ115 trillion

Businesses at a tax department. The tax extension aims to support enterprises, organisations, family businesses and individuals who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The total value of taxes and land lease fees under the Government's recently-issued decree on the extension of deadlines for tax payment is VNĐ115 trillion (US$4.97 billion), heard a press conference of the Government on Wednesday. Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn said Decree No 52/2021/NĐ-CP aims to support enterprises, organisations, family businesses and individuals who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the Decree, a five-month extension will be given to value-added tax of the assessment periods of March, April, May, June, the first quarter and the second quarter this year. This means the payment of VAT of March assessment period will be extended to September. The timeframe for payment of value-added tax of July and August will be extended by four and three months, respectively. Payment of corporate income tax in the first and second quarters will be extended by three months, according to the Decree. A six-month extension will be given to payment of land rent fees, starting from May 31, 2021. This is the third… Read full this story

