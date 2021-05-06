Ta Lang Village, a new attractive destination of Quảng Nam

Tourists pose at the communal house in Ta Lang village. Photo facebook of Ta Lang community-based ecotourism village Lâm Thanh Just over 120km from Đà Nẵng City, Ta Lang is a new community-based ecotourism village in Tây Giang District, Quảng Nam Province, where many unique Cơ Tu ethnic cultural features are still preserved. Tây Giang is a mountainous district, bordering Laos and home to the Cơ Tu ethnic minority. The district maintains many unique cultural values ​​of the Cơ Tu, such as pottery making, knitting, brocade weaving, musical instrument making, wooden statue carving as well as folk songs, folk games and traditional cuisine. It also has a lot of potential for ecotourism and community-based tourism with valuable and rare primeval forests and a cool climate year-round. Located on the peaceful Chơr Lang Stream, Ta Lang Village has many unique Cơ Tu cultural traits, such as crafting and performing various types of ethnic musical instruments such as aheen (three-hole flute) and abel (bowstring instrument). Other cultural aspects are preserved and promoted for tourism. In the village, we had a chance to immerse ourselves as part of the Cơ Tu community when we were greeted in a solemn ceremony for a tranquil life and a formal village entry… Read full this story

