Student who drowned while saving three people to be honoured

The courageous act of Nguyễn Văn Nhã, a fourth-year student in Information Technology Faculty at the College of Science at the Hue University will never be forgotten. Photo thanhnien.vn HÀ NỘI — Exhausted after pulling three students safely from the water, a 23-year-old man drowned at a beach in Phú Vang District, Thừa Thiên – Huế Province last Friday. Nguyễn Văn Nhã was a fourth-year student at the Information Technology Faculty of the College of Science at Hue University. The young man's courageous act will never be forgotten, and through his heroic sacrifice, he becomes a shining example that touched the hearts of many people. “Nha’s passing has brought the lives to three people. His great sacrifice will never be forgotten in people’s minds. He is a real hero," journalist Nguyễn Thị Bich Hậu wrote on her Facebook page. Hoàng Thi Tr, a second-year student from Huế University, one of three people rescued by Nhã, said a group of students from Hue University, including Tr and Nhã, took a swim at a beach in Phú Vang District on April 30. "After being swept away by a powerful wave, I couldn't shout for help, just try to lift my hands out of the water. I thought I would die and fainted. "Only when I… Read full this story

