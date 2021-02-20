Stocks bounce back on strong cash flow The Saigon Times Investors watch stock information at a securities firm. The benchmark VN-Index of the HCMC market bounced back and set a new high today, May 28. – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Many stocks in the banking and securities sectors expanded sharply and enabled the benchmark VN-Index of the HCMC market to bounce back and set a new high today, May 28. Entering the morning phase, the main index quickly recovered from a losing session yesterday, thanks to strong cash flow. However, a system error hindering trade on the southern bourse that has haunted investors over the past week again returned in the afternoon phase, bringing trading on the bourse almost to a standstill for the rest of the session. At the close, the VN-Index increased 16.89 points, or 1.3% over the session earlier at 1,320.46, with 290 winners and 124 losers. Turnover on the southern bourse inched up 4.89% in volume and 2.95% in value at nearly 768.85 million shares and over VND24.7 trillion, including more than VND1.3 trillion worth of shares transacted in block deals. Bank stocks stole the limelight as many of them made strong gains. Of them, STB… Read full this story

