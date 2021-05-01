State President demands maximum efforts to sustain anti-COVID-19 achievements

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc visits the Đà Nẵng Hospital for Lung Diseases on Friday.VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất ĐÀ NẴNG – President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc inspected anti-COVID-19 efforts in the central city of Đà Nẵng on Friday, requesting the entire health sector to maximise efforts to maintain the obtained achievements in the coronavirus combat. Reporting to the State President and officials from the health ministry and the city, leaders of the Đà Nẵng Hospital for Lung Diseases said the hospital has done a good job of treating COVID-19 patients, noting that it is currently providing treatment for 58 patients, 14 of whom have tested negative for the virus thrice. Secretary of the Đà Nẵng Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Quang said the city will upgrade this hospital so as to better meet the need for medical examination and treatment, including for COVID-19 patients. President Phúc pointed out very high risks of coronavirus transmission since the pandemic is developing complicatedly around the globe while Việt Nam shares a long borderline with some countries hit hard by the pandemic, and it is also intensively integrating into the world. Applauding Đà Nẵng's anti-COVID-19 measures, he stressed that as it is a major tourism hub with a large number of… Read full this story

