Spontaneous white-leg shrimp farming in freshwater areas poses risks

Farmers in Tan Hung border district raise white-leg shrimps in freshwater areas. (Photo: SGGP) This poses a lot of risks in agricultural production because the osmosis of saltwater from the pond to the outside environment affects the production of rice and other crops. In the border district of Tan Hung, when the price of pangasius fingerlings was at a high level, farmers hurriedly dug ponds to raise fish, sometimes the farming area was up to 1,700 hectares. However, after a short time, the price of fingerlings fell drastically, many households suffered losses, so they filled in their ponds to grow rice and vegetables, or arbitrarily switch to white-leg shrimp farming in freshwater areas. According to statistics, in five districts of Long An Province, namely Tan Hung, Moc Hoa, Tan Thanh, Thanh Hoa, and Kien Tuong, 122 households are raising white-leg shrimp with an area of 215 hectares. Mr. Nguyen Van Thuan, a farmer in Tan Lap Commune in Moc Hoa District, said that if the price of white-leg shrimps is about VND140,000 per kilogram, then farmers need to invest about VND500 million on an area of more than one hectare, after three months, excluding expenses, farmers profit VND300 million-VND400 million,… Read full this story
- Binh Dinh works on hi-tech shrimp farming to raise export value
- Ben Tre to expand farming of key aquatic species
- Tra Vinh to switch to other crops on 7,400ha of low-yield rice fields
- The Sundarbans crab farmers battling climate crisis – and pirates
- VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 27
- Lotus (Position) 1-2-3
- Ready fur us? Sir David Attenborough writes about singing rhinos, cute monkeys and more ahead of his new BBC series celebrating the seven continents' most astonishing wildlife
- Ready fur us? Plucky seal gives seal a frosty reception in stunning image from Sir David Attenborough's new series Seven Worlds... as he warns against blight of 'waste' and says humans have made a tragic, desperate mess' of the planet
- Glamping waits for no man in the Top End
- An Ocean Runs Through It
Spontaneous white-leg shrimp farming in freshwater areas poses risks have 326 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at May 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.