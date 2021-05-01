Farmers in Tan Hung border district raise white-leg shrimps in freshwater areas. (Photo: SGGP) This poses a lot of risks in agricultural production because the osmosis of saltwater from the pond to the outside environment affects the production of rice and other crops. In the border district of Tan Hung, when the price of pangasius fingerlings was at a high level, farmers hurriedly dug ponds to raise fish, sometimes the farming area was up to 1,700 hectares. However, after a short time, the price of fingerlings fell drastically, many households suffered losses, so they filled in their ponds to grow rice and vegetables, or arbitrarily switch to white-leg shrimp farming in freshwater areas. According to statistics, in five districts of Long An Province, namely Tan Hung, Moc Hoa, Tan Thanh, Thanh Hoa, and Kien Tuong, 122 households are raising white-leg shrimp with an area of 215 hectares. Mr. Nguyen Van Thuan, a farmer in Tan Lap Commune in Moc Hoa District, said that if the price of white-leg shrimps is about VND140,000 per kilogram, then farmers need to invest about VND500 million on an area of more than one hectare, after three months, excluding expenses, farmers profit VND300 million-VND400 million,… Read full this story

Spontaneous white-leg shrimp farming in freshwater areas poses risks have 326 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at May 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.