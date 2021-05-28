Southern region tightens preventive measures against COVID

Health officials take samples for testing for COVID-19 at an apartment building in HCM City's Tân Phú District after a resident tested positive on May 27. VNA/VNS.Photo Hứa Chung HCM CITY— The HCM City Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention said on Friday morning that 12 more people are suspected to have contracted COVID-19. The confirmation has to come from the Ministry of Health, according to protocol. Two of them had come into contact with a couple who tested positive for coronavirus at Hoàn Mỹ Sài Gòn General Hospital in Phú Nhuận District, a three-year-old son of the couple and a colleague. But none of the four cases is related to the outbreak at the Revival Ekklesia Mission Christian sect in Gò Vấp District detected on May 27. Everyone who came into contact with them has been tested and quarantined. But the other eight were indeed related to the Revival Ekklesia Mission, which increases to 44 people the number of people infected there, according to the centre. On May 28, Hoàn Mỹ Sài Gòn and Tân Phú District hospitals were locked down because of the new suspected patients. The Mekong Delta province of Long An on May 27 recorded its first ever… Read full this story

