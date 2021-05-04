Vinamilk keeps leading in liquid milk segment Sun World Fansipan Legend celebrates the 5th anniversary of the cable car to the top of Fansipan Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion – million-dollar amenities boost property value Timo Digital Bank platform appoints Nirukt Sapru to its Global Advisory Board Hongkong Land continues its 132-year legacy in Viet Nam The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed lives and economies around the globe, requiring governments to seek new urban management technologies and solutions to address the current crisis as well as promote economic growth in the post-pandemic period. One of the initiatives taken is the implementation of smart cities. [1] The pandemic has shown the importance of smart cities where digital technology will help facilitate remote work and conduct financial transactions, which is crucial to keeping urban economies running. In Southeast Asia, smart cities will play an increasingly important role in generating economic growth and tackling complex urban challenges. According to a report by McKinsey Global Institute [2] , smart cities are expected to create 1.2 million – 1.5 million new jobs, prevent 260,000-270,000 kiltrons greenhouse gas emissions, and save somewhere between US$9-16 billion living expenses across ASEAN. From the “Thailand 4.0” plan to Singapore's… Read full this story

