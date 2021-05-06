SLNA face the dreaded drop for first time

Sông Lam Nghệ An star Phan Văn Đức (right) vies for the ball against Thanh Hóa midfielder Trịnh Văn Lợi during their V.League 1 match on Sunday. SLNA lost 1-0 and face the risk of relegation. Photo courtesy of VPF Football HÀ NỘI Of the 14 teams in the V.League 1, Sông Lam Nghệ An (SLNA) are the only never to have played below the top tier. That unblemished record is in danger though, as they sit bottom of the table with only 10 points from 12 matches. After their 1-0 loss to Thanh Hóa on Sunday, acting skipper Phan Văn Đức emotionally posted on his Facebook page: “It seems that SLNA have not been at the bottom for years. All the coaches and players look sad. The band on my arm is so heavy. I have told myself to try hard all the time and asked teammates to do their best every single match. We do not dream of ranking high, trying to stay (in the league) is our actual task. We hope the supporters will encourage us better. Let’s fight brothers! It is a long journey to go.” The result led to the resignation of president Nguyễn Hồng Thanh and coach Ngô Quang Trường last week, a seismic change for… Read full this story

