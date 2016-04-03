PANO – Three short films and documentaries, "Story of the hand", "Golden Apron" and "Girl with the dancing dream", were introduced to the public and the community of hard-of-hearing people on April 2 nd . This is one of the activities held at a meeting to review the implementation of the art project "Listening with your eyes", a film-making teaching and film making project dedicated to hard-of-hearing people. Studying script. Photo: phapluatplus.vn "Listening with yourt eyes" is a project in the program Charlotte Peace Designer 2015 bearing the message of "Peace and development" funded by UN-Habitat and Lotte Group, which lasted from December 2015 to March 2016. During the four months of the project, hard-of-hearing people were provided with free training on such areas as film direction, film production, etc. Translated by Huu Duong

Short films, documentaries by hard-of-hearing people introduced have 182 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.