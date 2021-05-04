Selecting eligible and capable candidates for the NA and People’s Councils is a must: officials

NA deputy Hoàng Văn Cường. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly is increasing innovation, improving operational efficiency and raising the quality and professionalism of the delegates, members of the NA have agreed. Hoàng Văn Cường, member of the National Assembly Delegation from Hà Nội and Member of the Finance-Budget Committee of the National Assembly, Vice Rector of National Economics University, said the consultation work to select NA candidates is crucial and it is necessary to select delegates who are capable and qualified. "The responsibilities of National Assembly deputies are not only listening to the voice of voters but also know how to convey those opinions to contribute to important issues of the country; and to hold law enforcement agencies accountable,” Cường said. “The selection of delegates who are qualified and knowledgeable in professional fields is essential. They must be people who dare to speak, dare to act and be honest, upright, willing to contribute to the common good." In addition to information from candidate profiles sent to the agency participating in the negotiation, Cường said that candidates’ action plans are an important channel for voters to learn about their abilities and position which is crucial when choosing candidates to fulfill their promises… Read full this story

