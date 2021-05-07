A building in Sơn Trà District is locked down. Photo courtesy of Hoàng Khánh Hưng CENTRAL REGION — All schools in the central province of Quảng Ngãi were shut down from Thursday afternoon after a local man tested positive for SARS-COV-2 in the morning. The province said the COVID-19 patient, a 26-year-old man, who visited the New Phương Đông Bar in Đà Nẵng City on April 28, has been isolated at a medical centre in Bình Sơn District since he came in with symptoms on May 5. The man had close contact with a bar employee who tested positive for the virus in Đà Nẵng. At least 133 close and indirect contact cases with the man in the province have been taken to quarantine centres for testing and medical checks. Disinfection begins at every room of a building in Đà Nẵng to prevent SARS-COV-2 infection cases in community. Photo courtesy of Hoàng Khánh Hưng The province is also preparing to host 240 Vietnamese workers returning from Taiwan on Saturday. Đà Nẵng has locked down the New Phương Đông Bar on Đống Đa Street and residential areas nearby. The bar was disinfected on Thursday morning, and at least 250 samples from employees of the bar have… Read full this story
- West Virginia Teachers’ Strike Causes All But One School District To Shut Down
- Brick School Board's Proposed Public Comment Limits Blasted
- Newbury College to shut down in the spring
- Malaysia shuts 111 schools as poisonings become 'more critical'
- A year after shutting down schools across the state, West Virginia school employees are to hit the picket lines once again
- Federal offices and Minnesota schools shut down as bitter chill sweeps across the country
- Steiner schools that fail to protect children should be shut down, Ofsted says
- Ghost hunter films 'invisible teacher slam door shut' in schoolroom
- Charter schools are closing, but Betsy DeVos wants more. What’s next for them?
- Labour MP tells PM ‘f*** your little extras’ as son’s school to shut early to save cash
Schools in Quảng Ngãi shut down have 335 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.