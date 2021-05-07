Schools in Quảng Ngãi shut down

A building in Sơn Trà District is locked down. Photo courtesy of Hoàng Khánh Hưng CENTRAL REGION — All schools in the central province of Quảng Ngãi were shut down from Thursday afternoon after a local man tested positive for SARS-COV-2 in the morning. The province said the COVID-19 patient, a 26-year-old man, who visited the New Phương Đông Bar in Đà Nẵng City on April 28, has been isolated at a medical centre in Bình Sơn District since he came in with symptoms on May 5. The man had close contact with a bar employee who tested positive for the virus in Đà Nẵng. At least 133 close and indirect contact cases with the man in the province have been taken to quarantine centres for testing and medical checks. Disinfection begins at every room of a building in Đà Nẵng to prevent SARS-COV-2 infection cases in community. Photo courtesy of Hoàng Khánh Hưng The province is also preparing to host 240 Vietnamese workers returning from Taiwan on Saturday. Đà Nẵng has locked down the New Phương Đông Bar on Đống Đa Street and residential areas nearby. The bar was disinfected on Thursday morning, and at least 250 samples from employees of the bar have… Read full this story

