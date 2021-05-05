Schools in Quảng Nam to reopen, Hội An and Đà Nẵng keep testing

People at Phước Mỹ market in Đà Nẵng get tests for SARS-COV-2 as a COVID-19 patient had visited the site. The city has been tracing all contacts of COVID-19 patients for isolation and tests. — Photo courtesy Hoàng Khánh Hưng CENTRAL REGION — All schools in Quảng Nam Province (except for those in Hội An) will reopen from Thursday (May 6) as 46 out of 47 close contact cases (F1) of two COVID-19 patients (No 2899 and No 2982) were isolated and tested negative for SARS-COV-2 as of Wednesday. The provincial COVID-19 steering committee said only schools in Hội An will remain closed. All entertainment and tour services, as well as crowded events, are halted from Wednesday. The committee said the wife of the COVID-19 patient (No 2982) in Hội An tested positive for SARS-COV-2 following a test result released on Tuesday (May 4). The pregnant woman and her 11-month-old son have been isolated at a health centre in Hội An. A section of Nguyễn Phan Vinh street in An Bàng Beach in Hội An was locked down from May 3 after a COVID-19 patient (No 2982) visited his home previously. Meanwhile, Đà Nẵng began testing 400 people who worked at Phước Mỹ market in… Read full this story

