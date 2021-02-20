Schools adapt to ensure completion of exams after pandemic spike

A student studies online to prevent COVID-19 pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng Nguyễn Xuân Thành, director of the Secondary Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) spoke to Vietnam News Agency about online learning and examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many localities have switched to online teaching to prevent COVID-19 in the last weeks of the 2020-21 school year. This is also the time when schools are organising final exams and evaluations. How will this effect schools? From experience of the previous school year and the educational institutions’ plans, schools have actively implemented and are quite familiar with carrying out lessons online. Regarding testing and evaluation, the MoET has issued guidance on online teaching and learning in education institutions including a provision for regular inspections and periodic assessments. According to Circular 09, regular checks and assessment of students’ online learning results is carried out. But with periodic assessment, even though they are studying online, students still have to attend school. Circular 09 also stipulates that in cases of force majeure, at the time of periodic assessment, students cannot go to school. Now because of the pandemic, principals of schools decide to have periodic assessment in online… Read full this story

