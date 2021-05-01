Salt-making craft in Bac Lieu named national heritage

The salt-making craft of the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has been recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage. The recognition of the salt making craft of the southern province of Bac Lieu as the national intangible cultural heritage was presented to representatives of local authority. A ceremony to grant the recognition was recently held at Dien Hay commune, Dong Hay district by the provincial Department of Culture, Information, Sports and Tourism in coordination with the People’s Committee of Dong Hay district. Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Xuan Thu Van said the recognition is not only the pride of the province but also a contribution to preserving the treasure of Vietnam’s intangible cultural heritages. It will also help domestic and international friends better understand the culture of the coastal areas of the district and Bac Lieu province, she added. The local official suggested the community and local authority continue to preserve and develop the traditional salt-making craft, including by expanding salt-making acreage, improving salt quality, creating better living standards for local salt-farmers and building the Bac Lieu salt brand. The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will provide instructions on building… Read full this story
