Sacombank offers slew of incentives on corporate cards

Sacombank is offering many new incentives and financial solutions to corporate customers, including waiver of annual fees for new corporate credit and debit cards from now until July 25. — Photo courtesy of the bank HCM CITY— Sacombank is offering many new incentives and financial solutions to corporate customers to help optimise their business performance. From now until July 25 it has waived annual fees for new corporate credit and debit cards, and 150 corporate customers with the highest transaction values and meeting programme conditions will receive a gift of a premium coffee machine. All corporates spending VNĐ10 million (US$434.4) using their cards will be eligible to participate in a lucky draw that will have attractive prizes such as a View Sonic 55-inch interactive flat panel, Sony projector and HP printer. Sacombank corporate card is a solution to help customers limit cash transactions, manage their accounts flexibly at any time and from anywhere and meet their short-term cash needs. When making payments or shopping, businesses can use the card first and pay after 55 days without interest. With Sacombank Visa corporate card, customers also enjoy many other incentives on office applications and solutions from partners such as Google Ads, Facebook… Read full this story

