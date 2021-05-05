An apartment building in Hà Nội was locked down on May 2 after a positive COVID-19 case living here was confirmed. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên HÀ NỘI — The COVID-19 quarantine period in Việt Nam has been officially extended to 21 days. Mandatory centralised quarantine for entries into the country and direct contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases will be extended from the current 14 days to 21 days, and the new regulation takes effect from Wednesday, Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long announced on Wednesday afternoon. The decision was made after consultation with epidemiologists and virologists in light of new variants of the virus prompting revisions to our knowledge of disease incubation time, he said. The new protocol aims to "protect the community from the spread of coronavirus" amid recent cases found positive following the completion of 14-day quarantine, Long said. The health minister requested local health departments and centres for disease control to strictly comply with centralised quarantine protocols to avoid cross-infection within quarantine facilities and transfer people who have completed centralised quarantine to the authorities in their residence. The follow-up medical observation period at home for those who have completed centralised quarantine will be cut from two weeks to seven days…. Read full this story

Quarantine period extended to 21 days: Health minister have 278 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.