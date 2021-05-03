Quảng Nam’s flood-hit residents receive new houses

Lưu Thị Phương, in Quế Thuận Commune, Quảng Nam Province (left) and UNDP Resident Representative in Việt Nam Caitlin Wiesen stand inside the house she received last week. Photo courtesy of UNDP QUẢNG NAM – The skinny woman trembled, seemingly unable to stand still because of her happiness to receive a house thanks to the work of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Việt Nam and local people's generosity. Lưu Thị Phương, 56, in Quế Thuận Commune, Quế Sơn District, Quảng Nam Province, saw her house destroyed by a storm in October 2020. She was one of the thousands of people who lost nearly all of their assets due to the storms of 2020 in central Việt Nam. Her husband died when she gave birth to her fourth child 16 years ago, so Phương alone raised her four small children. "Life is so hard. I work alone in the field as a hired labourer to support these children," she said. Now, her two eldest daughters have their own families and work in a local factory. However, her two sons have health problems, so they still live at home and can only work as hired labourers around the commune. In the new two-storey house, she reserved the most… Read full this story

