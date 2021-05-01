Poor results at V.League cause SLNA officials’ resignation

Football Coach Ngô Quang Trướng has left Sông Lam Nghẹ An after his team fell to the bottom of V.League 1. Photo of VSI HÀ NỘI — Sông Lam Nghệ An’s head coach Ngô Quang Trường and president Nguyễn Hồng Thanh have both resigned after a run of poor results. A 0-2 loss to Hải Phòng early this week pushed Sông Lam Nghệ An (SLNA) to the bottom of the V.League 1. They have just 10 points after 11 matches and are serious contenders for relegation. It was the final straw for the coaching board and signaled change. “We were sad because of loss, of course. In football, better or luckier teams will be the winners. I take full responsibility for my team’s results,” said Trường. Former national midfielder Trường was known for his success with the young teams of SLNA. Under his reign the junior squads won the national U17 title in 2009 and U19 silver in 2014. However, in his two times in charge of the first team (2015-16 and 2020-21), the 49-year-old has not had any success. Their current position is their worst in SLNA history. The former national champions are the only team who have not yet been relegated to or competed at lower… Read full this story

