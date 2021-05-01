Poor harvest, falling prices: double whammy for cashew farmers

Farmers harvest cashew in Bình Phước Province's Bù Gia Mập District. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Cashew farmers in the country are facing a poor harvest due to bad weather and low prices because of low international demand. In the south-eastern province of Bình Phước, the country's largest producer of the nut, yields are down significantly after heavy rains during the flowering period in February affected fruiting. Nguyễn Thị Min of Bù Đăng District's Đắk Nhau Commune said two unseasonable spells of rain followed by prolonged hot weather when her cashew trees were blooming caused most flowers to dry and fall off. Her harvest was insignificant this year, she said. Bù Đăng District accounts for a third of the province's cashew growing area at nearly 59,000ha. Nguyễn Huy Long, head of the district Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the yield was expected to be low this year at just 1.1 tonnes per hectare. In the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Gia Lai, cashew is a key crop in border districts like Đức Cơ and Ia Grai and provides a reliable income for farmers, especially ethnic. But this year there too the harvest has been poor because… Read full this story

