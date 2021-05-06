PM chairs first regular Government meeting

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chairs the Government meeting on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday presided over the Government's April meeting, which was the first meeting of the Cabinet after it completed the personnel work last month. During the meeting, Government members considered issues related to the fight against COVID-19, and preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure. They also looked into the Government's draft action programme on the implementation of the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, and the socio-economic situation in April and the first four months of this year, among others. In his remarks, PM Chính highlighted significant achievements in the macro-economy, export and investment attraction, notably inflation control, which are regarded as the best since 2016. The government leader, however, pointed out difficulties and challenges such as the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impacts, plus "land fever" and issues regarding the stock market. Thanks to the timely instructions of the Government, ministers and the State Bank of Việt Nam, the situation has stabilised, he said, stressing the importance of monetary and banking policies to the… Read full this story

