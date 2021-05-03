PM calls for extra vigilance against COVID-19

People have their temperature measured before entering the city at a checkpoint on Nội Bài – Lào Cai Expressway VNA/VNS Photo Quốc Khánh HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called on ministries, agencies and localities to enhance their COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control efforts. He made the request in an official dispatch sent to leaders of ministries, agencies and localities on Sunday. The dispatch said the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, the PM, Government and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control had always paid attention to measures to combat COVID-19 and the pandemic is basically under control in Việt Nam. However, the pandemic is becoming more complex and unpredictable situations might occur, while some localities have lowered their guard against the virus and COVID-19 preventive rules have not been taken seriously, especially mask-wearing in public. PM Chính ordered sectors and localities to continue complying with COVID-19 prevention direction of the Secretariat, the Government, the Prime Minister and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control as well as the regulations of the Ministry of Health. He asked authorities to strictly punish any rule violators and to make clear the responsibilities of individuals and organisations in COVID-19 prevention work. He called for… Read full this story

