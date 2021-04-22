Piquing a young interest in the theatre

NEW GENERATION: The Việt Nam Theatre Artists Association has conducted a project to encourage young people to come and watch theatre productions. Photo Facebook Hanoi Drama Theatre Establishing a young audience and helping them enjoy the theatrical arts is essential for nurturing their souls and the art form itself, experts have said. The Việt Nam Theatre Artists Association has recently been carrying out a project to build and develop a new generation of audience for the theatre. Fostering an interest among young people around the country while they are still at school will be the focus, according to People's Artist Trịnh Thúy Mùi, chairwoman of the association. "This project is quite different from previous ones conducted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Department of Performing Arts," said Mùi. "The aim here is to introduce traditional theatrical genres to students and also to teach them about performing." "This project is hoped to bring theatrical arts closer to children and help them see the beauty of the wide array of genres." Art troupes and professional artists would perform at schools, she added. In the first phase, the project would be conducted on a trial basis from junior to high schools in major cities… Read full this story

