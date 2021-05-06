Photobook depicts optimism of street children and working people

Ngày Hè (Summer). Thúy Hằng HCM CITY The optimism of street children and working people that shines through despite hardship has been presented in a new photobook by the HCM City-based photographer Trần Thế Phong. Entitled Cười (The Smile), the book features more than 100 photos selected from thousands of images that Phong took over the past 10 years. The publication is also his 10th photobook, celebrating his 30th year in photography. According to the photographer, the idea of the book comes from an unexpected encounter with a fan from Switzerland. Niềm Vui (Joy). "In 2014 I was in the central European country to exhibit my photos. A local dentist was impressed by a photo in my series The Smile and decided to purchase the photo. "Surprisingly, when I showed him other photos in the collection, without any hesitation, he said that he wanted to buy all the photos. He said he was 'haunted' by the smiles of all Vietnamese people in those photos. Those smiles were more optimistic and energetic than he could see anywhere in the world,” Phong said. After returning to Việt Nam, he started to pay more attention to taking photos that centre the smiles of people across the country. "Those are… Read full this story
