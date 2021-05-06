Recently, some organizations and individuals have posted and shared fake news and untruthful information on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Da Nang City on social networks. Notably the have been posting, sharing and disseminating information about the Covid-19 patients, violating Article 8 of the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment about rights to respect for privacy and regulations on posting or sharing false information. (Illustrative photo:SGGP) Violation cases will face a fine of up to VND30 million (US$1,300) according to Article 101, 102 of Decree No. 15/2020/ND-CP dated February 03, 2020 on penalties for administrative violations of regulations on postal services, telecommunications, radio frequencies, information technology and electronic transactions. By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong
- Residents of parked RVs face fines, impoundment or move
- Brits will face fines of up to £2,160 for walking along Italy’s Cinque Terre coastline while wearing flip flops or sandals
- GOP Leader Shares Fake Picture of Christine Ford to Suggest She Was Too Ugly to Rape
- Today’s Dose of Rage: North Carolina Republican Shares Fake Photo Of Dr. Blasey Ford, Suggesting She’s Too “Ugly” To Assault
- Password-Sharing Millennials Are Destroying Streaming Profits
- Canceling Kevin Spacey's Gore Vidal Biopic Cost Netflix Millions
- The faces of Australia's ice epidemic: Families who have been torn apart by their loved ones' addiction to meth reveal the true horror of a drug that turned the users into 'monsters'
- Capital One employees 'alerted management of security flaws' BEFORE massive hack that exposed the data of 106 MILLION customers
- Chris Evans Is Shocked to Discover Home Alone Gangster Movie Is Fake
- Trump Administration Wants to Spy on Disabled People’s Social Media to Make Sure They’re Not Faking It
People posting, sharing fake Covid-19 news face fine up to VND30 million have 267 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at May 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.