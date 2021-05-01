People eager to exchange plastic bottles for socks in HCM City

A member of group tells participants about the socks made from recycled plastic bottles. — Photo courtesy of Re.socks HCM CITY — A project in HCM City is creating pairs of socks from recycled plastic bottles. And anyone who donated bottles to the scheme last week were given a pair of socks in exchange. Lê Hồng Như was among those in line in Phú Nhuận District's Ward 8, ready to swap her bottles for socks. She believes plastic waste is a major environmental problem and was happy to provide a helping hand. Như said the idea to create socks from discarded bottles could help reduce the amount of unnecessary waste. The event was organised on April 24 and 25 by a group of youngsters under the name Re.Socks. Hoàng Quý Bình, team leader, told Gia đình &Xã hội online newspaper that recycled plastic could be used to make many products. "When we recycled plastic bottles to weave them into clothes or socks, we would help reduce the impact of plastic waste on environment," he said. The plastic used to make the socks must be PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) plastic, which can be pulled out into soft fibres. Bình also said fibres… Read full this story

