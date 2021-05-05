Park selects 35 players for pre-World Cup qualifiers training camp

A list of 35 players is made up by South Korean coach Park Hang-seo to prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in June. — Photo toquoc.vn HÀ NỘI — Coach Park Hang-seo has called up 35 players to a training camp to prepare for the three coming 2022 World Cup qualifying matches. Việt Nam will play Indonesia on June 7, Malaysia on June 11 and the hosts the UAE four days later in Dubai. They currently lead Group G with 11 points. Malaysia are second with nine and Thailand third on eight. The South Korean coach on Tuesday selected four goalkeepers, 15 defenders, 10 midfielders and six forwards. Among them, there are many familiar faces such as defenders Quế Ngọc Hải and Đỗ Duy Mạnh, midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải and strikers Nguyễn Văn Toàn, Nguyễn Tiến Linh and Nguyễn Công Phượng. There was a comeback for defender Trần Đình Trọng, who has not been in the national team for about two years because of a knee injury, while Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng has also made the squad despite suffering a thigh injury that had been though bad enough to rule him out of contention. Trọng and Hoàng, if they make the final 23-man travelling squad, will miss the first match due to… Read full this story

