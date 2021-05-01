Overcoming pandemic shocks, maintaining high growth rate, Vietnam is the ‘next Asian miracle’

Vietnam was among the countries gaining the highest GDP growth rates in 2020, which could serve as a launching pad for further growth. The General Statistics Office (GSO) reported a 2.91 percent GDP growth rate for 2020, a tremendous success in the context of the global economic performance. The General Statistics Office reported a 2.91 percent GDP growth rate for 2020 Prior to that, the World Bank, in its ‘Taking Stock’ report, predicted that Vietnam’s GDP would grow by nearly 3 percent in 2020, while the world’s economy would see a decline of 4 percent. Vietnam’s GDP growth rate in 2020 was much higher than the 2.3 percent predicted by ADB, or the 2.4 percent predicted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The outlook is brighter for Vietnam in 2021. WB has predicted that Vietnam’s GDP would grow by 6.8 percent in 2021 and 6.5 percent in coming years. ADB has predicted a 6.1 percent growth rate for 2021 and IMF 6.4 percent. The strong rise of Vietnam’s economy is based on achievements in 2020, including record export turnover, a trade surplus of $19.1 billion, and increased public investments. Dang Thanh Tam, chair of Kinh Bac Urban Development Corporation (KBC),… Read full this story

