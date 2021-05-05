Representatives from Gojek Việt Nam, the HCM City Women Cultural House and Cafetek HTV sign a cooperation agreement on the launch of the 2021 "No one left behind" project in HCM City on May 5. — Photo courtesy of Gojek Việt Nam HCM CITY — The "No one left behind" project in HCM City is offering support to people in HCM City who want to to start their own food and beverage business online. Gojek Việt Nam, the HCM City Women Cultural House under the HCM City Women Association, and Cafetek, a production of the HCM City Television (HTV), have jointly launched the project. Relatives of Gojek drivers are also given training to help them start a technology-based business, with the aim of improving their incomes and living conditions. Under the project, experts from the Women Cultural House and Gojek provide courses on financial planning and e-commerce store management, cooking skills, and knowledge about food safety and hygiene. After completing the courses, participants receive support to help them become merchant partners of GoFood, a food delivery platform developed by Gojek. Gojek also helps the participants advertise their products to millions of its users, and gives VNĐ2 million (US$87) to each person for cookware purchases. Phan Thị Bích Hường, director of the city Women Cultural House, said: "The… Read full this story

'No one left behind' project helps locals start online F&B businesses have 333 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.