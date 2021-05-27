No changes to 21-day quarantine policy for foreign arrivals: Foreign ministry

Vietnamese citizens in full protective suits and masks on a repatriation flight. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam for the time being has no plans to adjust its current foreign arrivals policies, including mandatory 21-day quarantine, the foreign ministry spokesperson Lê Thị Thu Hằng confirmed. She made the statement during Thursday’s press briefing, amid calls from business groups like the American Chamber of Commerce in Hà Nội to relax quarantine policies especially for vaccinated travellers in a bid to bring more people to Việt Nam. Việt Nam however is suffering from a devastating fourth wave of infections that has so far logged over 3,000 confirmed cases in just one month since April 27, 2021, after internationally-recognised successful containment since the pandemic began earlier last year with a range of measures from strict border closures to effective contact tracing, targeted testing, quarantine management, and lockdown policies. Earlier this month, the quarantine period for foreign arrivals and direct contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients was extended from 14 to 21 days. The country also does not have yet any specific policy towards those who hold the so-called vaccine passports proving that they have been fully inoculated against COVID-19, Hằng said, adding that… Read full this story

