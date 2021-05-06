On May 5, the province recorded two infections. All of the new patients are under treatment at the Bac Ninh general hospital. Located in Hanoi's outlying district of Dong Anh, the hospital was the frontline facility in the COVID-19 fight. On May 4, a doctor of the hospital was confirmed positive for the coronavirus. On the May 6, the central city of Da Nang confirmed a new case, who is a staff of the New Phuong Dong nightclub. The apartment where the patient lives has been blocked. On May 4, a staff of the nightclub was confirmed positive for the virus. Also on May 6, the health sector in the neighboring province of Quang Ngai announced a new case in Quang Ngai city's Tinh Ky commune linked with a pandemic outbreak at the New Phuong Dong nightclub. Following the detection, local authorities immediately ordered the temporary closure of schools in the commune and a ban on entry of vessels to the area in a bid to curb the spread of the disease. Source: VNA
- Sheriff: SC mother, 19, who abandoned child's remains said baby 'pushed her to the brink'
- Tenorio/Ada forgery case unfolds
- Lubbock woman brutally assaulted during June 19 home invasion
- Prosecutors in Rio Are Cleared to Pursue Criminal Case Against Ryan Lochte
- Recall of judge in Brock Turner case stirs courtroom concern
- FL teen positive for Keystone virus; first human case
- When the 2018-19 League One fixtures involving Scunthorpe will be released
- Review: The Surreal, Heartbreaking Case of ‘Three Identical Strangers’
- The curious case of the misdirected emails
- Place 19 of 52: A Celebration of African-American Culture in Baltimore
Nine more COVID-19 cases logged in Bac Ninh have 259 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.