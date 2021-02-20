A garment and textile processing line at Hưng Việt Garment JSC in Hưng Yên Province. The total capital poured into the economy topped VNĐ1.42 quadrillion in the first four months. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt HÀ NỘI — The number of new enterprises established in the first four months of 2021 rose 17.5 per cent from a year earlier, the fastest growth since 2017, and it increased in all economic sectors, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO). Between January and April, nearly 44,200 new firms were set up with VNĐ627.7 trillion (US$27.2 billion) worth of capital and 340,300 employees registered, up 17.5 per cent, 41 per cent, and 7.8 per cent, respectively, from the same period last year. The registered capital averaged VNĐ14.2 billion per business, rising 20 per cent year on year. The total capital poured into the economy topped VNĐ1.42 quadrillion in the first four months, including VNĐ792.9 trillion of additional capital from 14,900 existing businesses. Nearly 19,300 enterprises also resumed operations, growing by 8 per cent from a year earlier, the GSO reported. In April alone, the number of newly established firms stood at approximately 14,900, registering VNĐ179.9 trillion worth of capital and 94,600 employees. These figures respectively… Read full this story

Newly established firms grow at fastest pace since 2017 have 324 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.