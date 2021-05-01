New trade pact facilitates Vietnamese exports through single rulebook

Benefits The free trade agreement was signed on November 15 by Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam is likely to be a major beneficiary of the agreement as most of the other members have demand for its main exports, such as agricultural products and seafood. In fact, Vietnam already has multilateral and bilateral free trade agreements with most of the RCEP members and is also a member of the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area. Nguyen Thi Thu Trang, director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (VCCI) WTO and International Trade Center, said that with the signing of the RCEP, domestic businesses have more options to use certificates of origin to enjoy the highest tariff incentives in their export-import activities. One of the RCEP’s most important benefits for Vietnam over its other free trade agreements is its flexibility on the use of raw materials sourced from member countries. Specifically, the RCEP reduces complexity and compliance costs for Vietnamese exporters through a single rulebook that covers the other 14 RCEP markets. Vietnamese exporters, therefore, may find it… Read full this story

