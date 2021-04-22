Rice – shrimp farming fields in Bạc Liêu Province.– VNA/VNS Photo Chanh Đa by Tôn Ánh Thu Over the past three years, Kiên Giang Province, the Mekong Delta's largest rice producer, has restructured cultivation methods on more than 24,000ha of rice fields to adapt to climate change and improve farmers’ incomes. The farmers, who had typically planted two or three rice crops a year, switched to either rotating the cultivation of rice and shrimp or intercropping rice and shrimp. Some farmers rotated rice and other crops, and others switched completely from rice to growing fruit or other crops, or engaging in aquaculture. The Secretary of the Kiên Giang Party Committee, Đỗ Thanh Bình, said: "These measures have increased production value of these fields by 35 per cent." All of the delta's 12 provinces and its major city, Cần Thơ, have been able to turn more unproductive rice fields into fruit tree and other crop growing areas, or for aquaculture. These measures were taken after Government Resolution 120 was issued in 2017, which called for sustainable and climate-resilient development in the delta. When Việt Nam was reunified in 1975, the country's economy was one of the poorest in the world and it could not produce enough rice for domestic consumption. After 1986, when the đổi mới (renewal) period of economic and political… Read full this story

'Nature - based' farming a winner in Delta have 325 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.