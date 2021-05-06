NA leader checks election preparations in Tuyen Quang province

The elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure are slated for May 23. The top legislator said Tuyen Quang province has been making good preparations and conforming with relevant legal regulations, noting that it must ensure absolute safety amid current complex developments of COVID-19. He requested local authorities to finish handling complaints and denunciations related to candidates by May 13 while promoting IT application during the elections. As the province is home to a large number of ethnic minority groups, Hue suggested it consider translating the documents related to the elections to the minorities' languages. At the working session with provincial leaders, the NA Chairman also recorded their proposals on public investment. The same day, the leader, other members of the inspection delegation, and officials of Tuyen Quang province also presented gifts to 100 disadvantaged and low-income households in communes of Son Duong district. Source: VNA

