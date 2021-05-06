Mother, son jailed for anti-State propaganda

Cấn Thị Thêu at the court. — VNA/VNS Photo HOÀ BÌNH — A woman and her son have been jailed for eight years each for sharing anti-State propaganda. Cấn Thị Thêu, born in 1962, and her son, Trịnh Bá Tư, born in 1989, both live in Ngọc Lương Commune in the Yên Thủy District, Hòa Bình Province. At the People's Court in the northern province of Hòa Bình on Wednesday, they both admitted creating, publishing and distributing video clips containing fabricated and distorted content defaming the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. Between January 9-14 this year, they used their Facebook accounts to post eight video clips against the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and clips inciting people to revolt against authorities, insulting organisations and agencies, and defaming Party, State and Government leaders. The judge ordered the pair will remain under home probation for a further three years after their jail terms end. — VNS
