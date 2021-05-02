Month-long photography event begins

An exhibition themed ”Secret Moments of Maikos" of photographer Philippe Marinig will be held as part of the "Photo Hanoi '21" event. Photo Philippe Marinig HÀ NỘI — A month-long photography event themed "Photo Hanoi '21", is taking place in the capital city to honour local and foreign photographers. The event initiated by the French Institute in Hà Nội-L’Espace will attract 30 photographers, visual and creative artists from Việt Nam and abroad. They include Lâm Đức Hiền and Prune Phi, Vietnamese French photographers; Philippe Marinig, Joseph Gobin and Fabien Jacob of France; Nic Shonfeld of the UK; Roselena Ramistella of Italy; Elodie Ledure of Belgium and many others from Việt Nam such as Duy Phương, Yến Dương, Trần Lê Quỳnh Anh, Nguyễn thế Sơn, Phạm Tuấn Ngọc and Hai LeCao. Various cultural activities, exhibitions, forums, talk shows and exchanges on photography are being held between May 1 and June 12 across the capital city, promising to bring many experiences to photographic art lovers and photographers. Six exhibitions are set to be held, including Mê Kông – Chuyện Đôi Bờ ( Mekong- Stories by the Two Sides) of Lâm Đức Hiền, Khoảnh Khắc Bí Mật của Maiko (Secret Moments of Maikos) of Philippe Marining, Đã Tới Lúc Thắp Sáng Lại Những Vì Sao… Read full this story

