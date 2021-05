Ministry urges localities to halt unnecessary services amidst COVID-19 risk

Local authorities should consider ordering the suspension of unnecessary services like bars, karaoke parlors, discos and game rooms to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on May 2. In a document sent to municipal and provincial People's Committees on the day, the ministry said Vietnam has recorded domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in certain localities over the past days, and the coronavirus would further spread. Coastal Vung Tau city welcomes nearly 100,000 tourists on May 1. (Photo: VNA) However, many cities and provinces have still turned lax amid the new infections, the ministry said, citing big gatherings in public places like beaches and tourist sites without serious observance of COVID-19 prevention and control measures. Given this, the ministry asked localities not to organise unnecessary activities with mass gatherings such as festivals and night markets, and seriously implement preventive measures, especially wearing masks at public places. COVID-19 has become complicated in recent days as more people have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 after coming into close contact with a patient in the northern province of Ha Nam. The 28-year-old man tested positive for the virus after he finished 14 days of mandatory quarantine. He had returned Vietnam from Japan… Read full this story

