Ministry of transport prioritising funding for maintainace of Long Biên Bridge

Long Biên Bridge, an iconic structure in the Vietnamese capital needs to have more funding for annual maintenance. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Transport will prioritise funding for the maintenance and repair of Long Biên Bridge, an iconic structure in the Vietnamese capital. Lê Hoàng Minh, Director of the Transport Infrastructure Department at the Ministry of Transport, said that through inspection, the department noted that the bridge's maintenance management unit, Hà Hải Railway Joint Stock Company, still ensured safety amid funding difficulties. "However, the department also has asked the management units to immediately reinforce the railings, fix potholes, and install warning signs so that people know the current status of the bridge," he said. Regarding the funding for maintenance this year, Lê Hoàng Minh said: "The ministry will give priority to funding for the Long Biên Bridge right after the budget estimate is finalised between the Ministry of Transport and Việt Nam Railway Corporation." "Every year, the State budget still provides funding for maintenance at the highest level possible, to ensure safety for people," Minh said. Particularly, the road surface was cracked, causing problems for traffic, Minh said, although the bridge's management unit has regularly maintained the surface

