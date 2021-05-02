Sunny Club in Vĩnh Phúc Province. Five people working at the bar have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after having close contact with a Chinese patient. The Ministry of Health has ordered local authorities to consider suspension of bars, karaoke parlours, discos and game rooms. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has ordered local authorities to consider suspending unnecessary businesses and services including bars, karaoke parlours, discos and game rooms to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after a number of community cases were detected over the past few days. In a document sent to municipal and provincial people's committees on Sunday, the ministry said Việt Nam had recorded domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in certain localities over recent days, and the coronavirus could further spread. However, many cities and provinces have become lax amid the new infections, the ministry said, citing big gatherings in public places like beaches and tourist sites without serious observance of COVID-19 prevention and control measures. Given this, the ministry asked localities not to organise unnecessary activities with mass gatherings such as festivals and night markets, and seriously implement preventive measures, especially wearing masks in public places. At an urgent meeting on responding to COVID-19 in the new situation on… Read full this story

Ministry of Health urges localities to halt unnecessary services amid COVID-19 risk have 326 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.