Military Region 3 taking drastic COVID-19 prevention measures

Particularly, under the instruction of the Military Region 3 Command, on April 29 Chemical Battalion 38 sent 15 troops and two specialized vehicles to work with Ha Nam province's medical staff to spray disinfectants in Chan Ly and Dao Ly communes of Ha Nam province's Ly Nhan district where two COVID-19 cases had been reported. On April 30, the unit mobilized additional 15 troops and two specialized vehicles to assist Hung Yen province in disinfecting the pandemic-hit area of Tien Tien commune. According to Chemical Battalion 38's Commander Lieutenant Colonel Le Thanh Lam, on April 30 the unit completed the disinfection of Ha Nam province's Chan Ly and Dao Ly communes and Hung Yen province's Tien Tien commune. At present, all of its personnel are on stand-by to carry out missions on request. Apart from the chemical force, Military Hospitals 5 and 7 of Military Region 3 have prepared personnel, medical equipment, and facilities as well as developed different plans to receive and treat COVID-19 patients. As a key force in COVID-19 prevention and control, the Ha Nam and Hung Yen provincial military commands have mobilized hundreds of troops and medical staff to work at medical checkpoints. By May 1,…

