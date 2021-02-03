Midifielder Nguyễn Phú Nguyên of Hải Phòng celebrates his goal against Nam Định in the V.League 1. Photo bongdaplus.vn Football HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Phú Nguyên’s sparkling form has helped Hải Phòng FC become the surprise V.League 1 leaders as the season is paused due to the pandemic. The midfielder struggled to make an impact for Sông Lam Nghệ An (SLNA) but has shone for the northern port city team. In their only two matches so far this season, Hải Phòng defeated defending champions Viettel 1-0 and beat Nam Định 3-2 to rank first with six points in the top-flight. Good start At the beginning of this season, the 25-year-old player moved to Hải Phòng, but little was expected of the player as he didn’t impress when on loan with the team in 2019. But the second time he returned to Hải Phòng, he won the trust of coach Phạm Anh Tuấn and has shone as a left midfielder with goals against Viettel and Nam Định. In the victory against defending champions Viettel at Hàng Đẫy Stadium, Nguyên scored the only goal of the match by netting the rebound after Andre Fagan’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Trần Nguyên Mạnh. In the match… Read full this story

Midfielder Nguyên, a rising star of Hải Phòng have 325 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.