Memorial and burial service for fallen soldiers in Quang Tri province

Military Region 4's Deputy Political Commissar Major General Nguyen Duc Hoa and Secretary of the Quang Tri provincial Party Committee Le Quang Tung attended the event. In the 2020-2021 dry season, despite harsh weather and terrain conditions, troops of Collection Team 584 of the Quang Tri provincial Military Command found and collected 24 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and advisors who sacrificed their lives in Laos. Among them, one set of remains was identified as soldier Nguyen Huu Dao from Tan Dan commune, Que Vo district, Ha Bac province (currently Yen Gia commune, Que Vo district, Bac Ninh province). During the ceremony, leaders of the province and armed forces offered incense in tribute to the fallen soldiers who made great contributions to the national revolutionary cause and liberation. After the ceremony, 23 sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers were reburied at the Road 9 National War Cemetery and the set of remains of martyr Nguyen Huu Dao was buried in his hometown's cemetery. Translated by Khanh Ngan

