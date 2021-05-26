Many entrepreneurs leave then rejoin the market

In the first four months, 51,500 enterprises leave the market and 63,400 enterprises join and return the market. — Photo cafef.vn HÀ NỘI — While many firms have been shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty have also been established, aiming to become part of the ‘new normal’ business environment. Nearly 44,200 new companies were set up in the first four months of this year. In addition, nearly 19,300 enterprises resumed operations, meaning an average of nearly 16,000 firms were set up or restarted operations each month. Also in the first four months, 51,500 enterprises temporarily suspended or stopped operating their businesses to await dissolution procedures. On average, nearly 12,900 businesses withdrew from the market every month, up 23.3 per cent from the same period in 2020. Deputy Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) Nguyễn Hoa Cương said: “Many enterprises stopped operating and dissolved to take a break to wait and see what the new market trends will be." At the same time, Cương said the desire to join the market was still positive due to the total registered capital. Agreeing with the view, economist Lê Duy Bình said: "The Government’s efforts to improve the business environment in the previous period have brought confidence to the business community… Read full this story

