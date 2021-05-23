Voters nationwide cast ballots as election day starts Elderly man dedicated to spreading election information Residents have high expectations for new deputies for 2021-2026 term NA Chairman calls on voters to wisely select people's representatives Preparations for upcoming elections basically completed Hà Nhì ethnic minority people in northern mountainous Lai Châu Province cast their ballots on Sunday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng said he and other voters nationwide hope all of those elected to the 15th parliament and all-level People's Councils will do their utmost for the sake of the people and the country, fulfilling their responsibilities and duties in line with the Constitution and laws. The Party leader, who is also a candidate of Hà Nội in the NA election, went to Polling Station No 4 of Nguyễn Du Ward, Hà Nội's Hai Bà Trưng District, on Sunday morning to cast his vote. After the election opening ceremony, the Party leader, together with the 90-year-old Hoàng Thanh Tuyền and 19-year-old Hoàng Tuyển Minh – the eldest and youngest voters in the constituency, and Buddhist monk Thích Đàm Linh, cast the first ballots. Talking to reporters of domestic and foreign press agencies after voting, the Party General Secretary stressed that this is the 15th and the largest-ever… Read full this story

Many constituencies report early high turnout rates in largest-ever election have 251 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.