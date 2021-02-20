The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has officially applied anti-dumping duties of between 7.81% and 23.84% on cold rolled stainless steel imported from Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam. Illustrative photo The move comes following the MITI issuing a final conclusion regarding the anti-dumping investigation into cold rolled stainless steel which originates from both Vietnam and Indonesia. Following this enquiry, the MITI has decided to impose anti-dumping tax on goods imported from both countries, with the applicable tax rate ranging between 7.81% and 23.84% for Vietnamese producers, and from – 0.2% to 34.82% for Indonesian exporters. In line with this decision, the anti-dumping tax rate will take effect for five years from April 24, 2021, to April 23, 2026. The MITI officially launched an investigation into the case on July 28, 2020, based on the request made by the domestic steel industry represented by Bahru Stainless Stn. Bhd. Goods subject to the investigation include cold rolled stainless steel coded 7219.31.00.00, 7219.32.00.00, 7219.33.00.00, 7219.34.00.00, 7219.35.00.00, 7220.20.10.00, and 7220.90.00. The MITI announced on December 28, 2020, the preliminary conclusion of the case, deciding to apply a temporary anti-dumping tax in order to prevent damage for its… Read full this story

Malaysia imposes high anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese stainless steel have 225 words, post on dtinews.vn at May 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.