Lockdowns should be as narrow as possible: PM

An empty street in the northern province of Thái Bình on the first day applying social distancing measures. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính ordered local authorities, depending on the practical situation, to apply lockdowns or social distancing measures on the narrowest possible scale and avoid negative impacts on society. He chaired the meeting of the Central Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Friday amid the pandemic's resurgence, with local infections having spread to 15 provinces and cities since April 29. The PM urged local authorities to stay calm and closely supervise the situation to respond to the pandemic, sticking to the dual goals of economic development and defeating the pandemic. "Getting through three resurgences of COVID-19, the more losses we have, the more experience we should learn," he said. He called on the public not to be complacent against the pandemic and at the same time, not to panic. "The more difficult the circumstance is, the calmer authorities should stay," he said. Complicated hotspots in Hà Nội At the meeting, Chu Ngọc Anh, chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee, said the clusters at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the National Cancer Hospital were very… Read full this story

